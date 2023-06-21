Left Menu

Slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad, eight injured

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2023 12:10 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 12:07 IST
Slab of under-construction flyover collapses in Hyderabad, eight injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven migrant workers and an engineer were injured when a slab being laid for building a ramp of an under-construction flyover collapsed in LB Nagar here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The incident happened around 3.10 am when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover for construction of the ramp, they said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital and one of them is seriously injured, a police official at LB Nagar police station said.

The injured workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

A case was registered and an investigation was on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023