Naxalite leader killed by associates in Chhattsigarh's Kanker: Police

PTI | Kanker | Updated: 21-06-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 12:34 IST
A Naxalite leader was allegedly killed by his associates in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Wednesday.

The body clad in Naxal 'uniform' was found near Keskodi village under Koyalibeda police station limits in the morning, Antagarh (Kanker district) Additional Superintendent of Police Khoman Lal Sinha said.

The deceased was identified as Manu Dugga, a native of Bharanda village in neighbouring Narayanpur district, who was active as a member of Kiskodo area committee of Naxalites, the official said. A purported Naxal pamphlet was recovered from the spot in which the North Bastar division committee of Naxalites accused Dugga of committing atrocities against women.

The pamphlet said despite several warnings, Dugga did not change and recently he allegedly raped a woman and tried to run away, but he was caught.

He was given ''death punishment'' after holding a Jan Adalat (Kangaroo court), the pamphlet said.

Dugga, a key Naxalite in the area, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, Sinha said.

An investigation was on into his death, the official said.

