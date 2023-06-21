Left Menu

Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones in Moscow region

Ukraine almost never comments on military operations outside its own borders, but drone attacks on Russian territory - including in Moscow itself, where two reached the Kremlin complex and others struck parts of the city in May - have become an increasingly frequent occurrence. Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said two of the drones in Wednesday's incident were intercepted as they approached military warehouses.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-06-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 12:40 IST
Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones in Moscow region
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian air defences downed three drones in the Moscow region on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said, in what it called an attempted Ukrainian attack. The ministry said Russian defences had used electronic jamming to cause the drones to lose control and crash, without causing any casualties or damage.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the incident or determine who had launched the drones. Ukraine almost never comments on military operations outside its own borders, but drone attacks on Russian territory - including in Moscow itself, where two reached the Kremlin complex and others struck parts of the city in May - have become an increasingly frequent occurrence.

Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said two of the drones in Wednesday's incident were intercepted as they approached military warehouses. The TASS news agency said they were aimed at the Taman Division of Russia's Ground Forces which is based in Kalininets, some 60km (37 miles) from the Kremlin.

Separately, the governor of Russian-annexed Crimea reported unspecified damage to the railway network in the eastern town of Feodosia, without stating the cause. He said train traffic had been suspended but would be restored within two hours. "I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information," Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, said in a statement.

Self-styled partisan groups have reported frequent attacks on Russian rail infrastructure, sometimes resulting in derailments, during the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023