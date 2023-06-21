Zelenskiy: Need 'real projects' for Ukraine's reconstruction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday it was necessary to move towards real projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"We must move from agreement to real projects," he said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. "There is a Ukrainian delegation that will present concrete things and we propose to do them together during my tour," he said.

