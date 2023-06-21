Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex at Southern Naval Command

Left Menu

The ISC Dhruv hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously-built simulators that will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy, a government release said.These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience on navigation, fleet operations and naval tactics.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-06-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 14:10 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC) 'Dhruv' at the Southern Naval Command here. The ISC 'Dhruv' hosts modern state-of-the-art indigenously-built simulators that will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy, a government release said.

''These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience on navigation, fleet operations and naval tactics. These simulators will also be utilised for training of personnel from friendly countries,'' it said.

Amongst the many simulators in the complex, Singh visited the Multi-Station Handling Simulator (MSSHS), Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator (ADHCS) and the Astronavigation Dome, it said.

The ADHCS -- developed by Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis, a DRDO laboratory -- would be able to provide real-time operational environment scenarios to trainees, it said.

The Ship Handling Simulators produced by ARI Pvt Ltd, New Delhi have been exported to 18 countries and the Astronavigation Dome developed by Infovision Technologies Pvt Ltd is the first-of-its-kind in the Indian Navy, the release said.

It further said these technologically advanced simulators are indicative of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and promise a great defence export potential for the nation.

Some of the other indigenously developed simulators in the complex included the Combat Management System and Maritime Domain Awareness Lab, the release said.

During the inauguration, the Defence Minister interacted with senior representatives from the firms involved in the development of these simulators, it said.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

