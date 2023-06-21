Left Menu

Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 14:15 IST
A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex- boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the city’s Survey Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.

“Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.

“The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her,” the officer said.

Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

