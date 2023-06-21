Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

A 21-year-old woman was grievously injured after her ex- boyfriend allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the city’s Survey Park area, police said on Wednesday.

The man has been arrested, and the woman is fighting for life at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused reportedly met the woman and then stabbed her following an altercation, a police officer said.

“Initial probe revealed that they are from the same area, and were in a relationship for quite some time before things fell apart a couple of months back.

“The man asked her to meet and repeatedly stabbed her before taking the woman to a pond to drown her,” the officer said.

Hearing her scream, a nearby traffic sergeant came to the rescue, and with the help of locals, managed to apprehend the accused, he said.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)