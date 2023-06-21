Left Menu

Maha: Social media 'friend' booked for molesting teen girl from Panvel

The Navi Mumbai police have booked a man from Nashik for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl and demanding Rs 50,000 for not releasing her photos on social media, an official said on Wednesday.He is not arrested yet.The victim, a resident of Panvel in Raigad district, became friends with the man on social media, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:55 IST
Maha: Social media 'friend' booked for molesting teen girl from Panvel
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have booked a man from Nashik for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl and demanding Rs 50,000 for not releasing her photos on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

He is not arrested yet.

The victim, a resident of Panvel in Raigad district, became friends with the man on social media, he said. However, the man threatened to reveal their friendship to the girl's parents and forced her to send her photos and videos in the nude, the official said quoting the FIR. He also created a fake account on Instagram in the name of the girl. The man travelled to Panvel from Nashik and also clicked selfies with the girl, the official added. Police have registered a case under sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) 354 (assault or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 354 (d) (stalking), 506 (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023