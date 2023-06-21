Work together to curb rise in fever, deaths: Kerala CM tells officials, public

With an increase in the reported cases of fever and related deaths in the state in the last few days, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked everyone to work together to prevent spread of communicable or infectious diseases in the southern state.

Vijayan advised extreme caution against dengue fever and leptospirosis and directed carrying out of activities to control or eradicate sources of mosquito breeding to prevent spread of these diseases which are vector-borne.

He said, in a statement issued by his office, that local bodies should ensure that sanitation activities are carried out effectively and the public too should be careful not to store water inside or outside the house and not allow water to stagnate in plant pots, refrigerator trays, etc.

''Special attention should be paid at the plantation areas, construction sites, garbage dump sites and guest workers' accommodation, the statement said.

He also suggested observing Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in the coming weeks, as dry days in schools, offices and homes by keeping the premises clean and free of stagnating water, the statement said.

''Leptospirosis is a very serious disease. So be careful. Those who come into contact with soil, sludge and sewage should take the pill doxycycline as directed by health workers.

''Doxycycline is available free from all government hospitals. The state is requested to act unitedly so that the communicable diseases and fevers do not turn into an epidemic,'' he said.

In order to prevent spread of communicable diseases, the Health Department called a meeting of various organisations, like Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), representing healthcare professionals who assured their full cooperation for the effort.

State Health Minister Veena George, in the meeting, also called for collective action for the prevention of communicable diseases, a statement issued by her office said.

She said that private hospitals should also participate in the prevention campaign of the health department to prevent hospitals from becoming centres of disease.

''Early detection and treatment should work together. Follow-ups should be done vigorously,'' she directed, according to the statement.

''In the meeting it was concluded that it was better for the elderly and children to wear masks during this time,'' it said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan wrote to the CM and George expressing his concerns over the rise in fever cases and related deaths in the state, a statement released by his office said.

In his letter, Satheesan demanded effective intervention of the government in preventing the increase in the incidences of dengue and leptospirosis related deaths in the state, especially in hilly areas.

Satheesan claimed that there were over 13,000 fever cases in the state and coupled with the rise in dengue and leptospirosis cases, a panic has been created among the public, it said.

He also suggested in his letters that the increase in the number of deaths before the onset of monsoon should be checked, the statement said.

The fever and death figures indicate that the government's monsoon-related epidemic prevention efforts are ineffective, he claimed in his letters.

''The government should issue an urgent directive to strengthen home-based prevention activities and create awareness in all districts. Steps should also be taken to ensure availability of medicines in government hospitals,'' he said in the letters, according to the statement.

Satheesan contended that the crisis was fueled by a complete failure of waste management and therefore, measures should be taken to prevent accumulation of garbage in public places and houses, it said.

