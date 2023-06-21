Suspected criminal held after encounter with Noida cops

A suspected criminal involved in more than a dozen cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad was arrested after an exchange of gunfire with police near here in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said.

The gunfight took place between officials of Bisrakh police station and the motorcycle-borne accused and his accomplice, who somehow managed to escape, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said.

''Police had set up a checking campaign near sector 2 and 3 during which two suspicious looking people on a motorcycle were asked to stop for inquiry. However, they sped away and opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliation," Dixit said.

''One of the accused suffered gunshot injuries on his leg and was apprehended. He was identified as Sachin, who hails from Chitehra village in Dadri area of Greater Noida. An illegal pistol along with some ammunition have been seized from him," the officer said.

He said two stolen jewellery items and a stolen motorcycle were seized from him.

''Today, he was intending to sell the stolen items and engage in some criminal activity but got caught by police," Dixit said, noting that Sachin has a criminal history and is an accused in more than a dozen cases across Noida, Greater Noida and adjoining Ghaziabad.

The additional DCP said Sachin's partner managed to escape and efforts are being made to trace him.

An FIR is being lodged at the local Bisrakh police station and legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the officer added.

