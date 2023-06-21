Man arrested for sending obscene messages to woman

A 25-year-old engineer was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing a woman here by sending obscene messages, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Satendra Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli district, they said.

Gupta was searching for a job online when he gor the phone number of the complainant, who works with a placement agency and started harassing her by sending obscene messages, they added.

The woman filed a complaint against him on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the accused was located in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. A raid was conducted there and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Gupta admitted he was searching for a job and got the mobile number of the complainant. He called her and started harassing her by sending obscene messages, the DCP said.

