Man arrested for sending obscene messages to woman

A raid was conducted there and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said.Gupta admitted he was searching for a job and got the mobile number of the complainant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:06 IST
A 25-year-old engineer was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing a woman here by sending obscene messages, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Satendra Kumar Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli district, they said.

Gupta was searching for a job online when he gor the phone number of the complainant, who works with a placement agency and started harassing her by sending obscene messages, they added.

The woman filed a complaint against him on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the accused was located in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. A raid was conducted there and he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Gupta admitted he was searching for a job and got the mobile number of the complainant. He called her and started harassing her by sending obscene messages, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

