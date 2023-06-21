Left Menu

Govt withdraws draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill amid criticism

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an office memorandum dated June 20 withdrawing the draft bill amid concerns raised by animal rights activists and other groups. Further, the representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions with animal welfare and related aspects, and, hence, would need wider consultation, the memorandum said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:26 IST
Govt withdraws draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill amid criticism

The government has withdrawn a draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill after concerns over a provision in the legislation to allow for the import and export of ''live animals''. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an office memorandum dated June 20 withdrawing the draft bill amid concerns raised by animal rights activists and other groups. The Ministry circulated the draft bill on June 7, 2023, and sought public comments/suggestions on the bill that seeks to regulate the export of live animals from India. ''The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, being the pre-constitutional/pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961,'' the memorandum said. Some animal rights activists criticised certain provisions which they said were cruel to animals as the proposed legislation allowed for unregulated and large-scale import/export of animals. This could impact the gene pool of native animals. The memorandum said that the role of the department of animal husbandry and dairying is primarily pertaining to support by having upgraded livestock health facilities, hygiene etc., including animal welfare aspects for overall development of animal husbandry sector. ''However, during the consultation, it has been viewed that enough time is required to understand the proposed draft and to make further comments/suggestions. Further, the representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions with' animal welfare and related aspects, and, hence, would need wider consultation," the memorandum said. Considering these views and with the approval of the competent authority, the proposed draft Bill stands withdrawn, the ministry said. The memorandum has been issued by GN Singh, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023