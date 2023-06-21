Maha: Two held with tiger skin, owl leg in Gondia district

Two men were arrested for allegedly possessing a tiger cub's skin and an owl's leg in the Paoni forest range in Gondia district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday. According to a Forest official, they received a tip-off about some people trying to sell tiger skin. Officials sent a decoy customer and the two men were arrested from Nilaj area. A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)