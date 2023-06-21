Left Menu

DCPs, SPs in Karnataka directed to visit one police station every day

They shall ensure that all sub-ordinate police officers on night rounds and beat duty log on the e-beat systemapp, he said, adding that they shall keep the DG IGP informed of their visit to police stations and surprise night rounds.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 20:51 IST
All Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) across Karnataka have been directed to visit one police station every day, and do one night round by surprise at least once a week.

Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr Alok Mohan has issued a direction in this regard on Wednesday.

''It is directed that all the Dy. Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police shall visit one Police Station everyday if not otherwise busy on bandobast or VVIP duties,'' DG & IGP said in an official statement.

They shall check on the functioning of the Police Stations during their visit. In addition to interacting with the Police Officers, they shall also interact with the Police Constables / Head Constables as well as other visitors / public who are at the Police Station, he said.

Similarly, at least once in a week all the Deputy Commissioners of Police / Superintendents of Police shall perform one night round by surprise to check on the night round officers and night beats, Mohan said.

They shall also log into the e-beat system/ app to check the night beats being performed. They shall ensure that all sub-ordinate police officers on night rounds and beat duty log on the e-beat system/app, he said, adding that they shall keep the DG & IGP informed of their visit to police stations and surprise night rounds.

