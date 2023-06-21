Left Menu

Maha: Senior clerk held for demanding Rs 80,000 bribe to change land title

A senior state government clerk was nabbed from Gondia district in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 and accepting an instalment of Rs 30,000 to facilitate the change of land title, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 21-06-2023 20:56 IST
A senior state government clerk was nabbed from Gondia district in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 and accepting an instalment of Rs 30,000 to facilitate the change of land title, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Wednesday. The application of the complainant for changing the title of his land to non-agricultural (NA) one was earlier rejected by Gondia collector's office.

The senior clerk, however, promised to help him and demanded Rs 80,000 bribe. He accepted the first instalment of Rs 30,000, the ACB official said. The clerk was nabbed near a place of worship in Gondia while accepting money, he added.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway.

