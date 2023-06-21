Left Menu

Rape survivor dies by suicide at Shillong shelter home

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:28 IST
A 17-year-old rape survivor died allegedly by hanging herself at a government-run shelter home in Shillong on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the girl was found around 10.30 am at the shelter home in the city's Mawdiangdiang area, they said.

The body was sent for the post-mortem examination to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, they added.

The girl was sent to the shelter home after a case was registered at the Mawngap police station in East Khasi Hills district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, police said.

A case of unnatural death was registered at the Rynjah police station, and an investigation started, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

