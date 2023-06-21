Left Menu

Two girls among 7 drown in separate cases in Rajasthan

Seven people including two girls drowned in three separate incidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday.Two boys drowned in a pond in Baytu police station area of Barmer district on Wednesday.Station House Officer SHO Baldev Ram said Roshan 17 and Vijay 15 had gone to graze goats in the area and started taking bath in the pond but they slipped into deep water and drowned.In Pali district, Kajal 15 and Manisha 14 fell into a water tank in Tipri village.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people including two girls drowned in three separate incidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Two boys drowned in a pond in Baytu police station area of Barmer district on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev Ram said Roshan (17) and Vijay (15) had gone to graze goats in the area and started taking bath in the pond but they slipped into deep water and drowned.

In Pali district, Kajal (15) and Manisha (14) fell into a water tank in Tipri village. They were grazing cattle when they accidentally fell into the tank outside their house. The bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy, police said.

Three boys, identified as Shaukat (13), Ismail (12) and Meethe Khan (13), drowned in a farm pond in Ramgarh area of Jailsalmer district, they said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

