Maha: JNPA celebrates International Yoga Day by holding programmes

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), one of India's premier port located in Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday celebrated the International Day of Yoga by conducting yoga session at the famous Elephanta caves and other venues.

The JNPA took part in the celebration with the theme of ''Yoga SAGARMALA'' under the guidance of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi, its deputy chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh performed asanas along with the heads of departments and employees, an official release said.

On the occasion, Sethi said, ''Yoga is a timeless tradition that promotes harmony, unity, and well-being. Through this event, we aim to create a platform for individuals to embrace the practice of yoga and its positive impact on their lives...'' A special yoga session for women employees of JNPA was also organised at wharf area at Coastal Berth, along with the yoga sessions at JNPA terminals - on-board vessels under the guidance of yoga experts.

