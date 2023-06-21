Nagpur cop caught on camera engaging in heated arguments with staffers; probe on

A police inspector in Nagpur was caught on camera engaging in heated arguments with his office staff apparently under the influence of alcohol, prompting senior officials to order an inquiry.

Police sources said the inspector had been on leave for the past three days, but unexpectedly showed up at the Police Bhavan, where he was posted, on Monday evening.

Being in-charge of the wireless department of the Nagpur rural police, the officer, who was apparently under the influence of alcohol, began questioning three staffers, they said.

A staffer got angry over his behaviour and engaged in heated arguments with him, the sources said.

As a video of the incident went viral on social media, senior officials ordered an inquiry.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said they have taken a serious note of the inspector's misconduct and a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) would launch a probe into the incident.

The SP said findings of the probe would determine the next course of action.

