Left Menu

Nagpur cop caught on camera engaging in heated arguments with staffers; probe on

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:33 IST
Nagpur cop caught on camera engaging in heated arguments with staffers; probe on
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector in Nagpur was caught on camera engaging in heated arguments with his office staff apparently under the influence of alcohol, prompting senior officials to order an inquiry.

Police sources said the inspector had been on leave for the past three days, but unexpectedly showed up at the Police Bhavan, where he was posted, on Monday evening.

Being in-charge of the wireless department of the Nagpur rural police, the officer, who was apparently under the influence of alcohol, began questioning three staffers, they said.

A staffer got angry over his behaviour and engaged in heated arguments with him, the sources said.

As a video of the incident went viral on social media, senior officials ordered an inquiry.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand said they have taken a serious note of the inspector's misconduct and a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) would launch a probe into the incident.

The SP said findings of the probe would determine the next course of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023