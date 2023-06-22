Left Menu

Mumbai: Man falls to death from 12-storey building

A 32-year-old man died after falling to death from a 12-storey building in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday night, police said. The mishap occurred in HDIL Building in Kohinoor Kurla locality, an official said. He was not a local resident and nobody from the building knew him, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 00:04 IST
A 32-year-old man died after falling to death from a 12-storey building in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday night, police said. The mishap occurred in HDIL Building in Kohinoor Kurla locality, an official said. The deceased man was identified as Chand Mohammad, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the official of V B Nagar police station said. He was not a local resident and nobody from the building knew him, he said. He fell in front of a shop located on the ground floor of the high-rise. The owner of the shop alerted the police and the housing society office-bearers. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said. The police filed an accidental death report (ADR) in the case and further investigation is underway, he added.

