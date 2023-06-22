Left Menu

JD(U) MP and RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh shares stage with Yogi Adityanath in Ballia

Mentioning the works of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the chief minister said when democracy was being strangled in the country, there was a movement under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan to save democracy.Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu, Minister of State for Minorities Danish Ansari, MPs Neeraj Shekhar, Virendra Singh Mast and Ravindra Kushwaha were also present during the event.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-06-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 00:12 IST
JD(U) MP and RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh shares stage with Yogi Adityanath in Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday at Jai Prakash Nagar, the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. The BJP and JD(U) parted ways again last year. The JD(U) had reacted sharply to Harivansh's decision to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament on May 28 against the party's order.

Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 144 development projects worth Rs 3,638.25 crore along with Harivansh in Jai Prakash Nagar (Sitabadiyara) village located on the border with Bihar.

Dr. Vivek Prasad and Kaushik Singh from the family of Jayaprakash Narayan were also present on this occasion. Mentioning the works of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the chief minister said when democracy was being strangled in the country, there was a movement under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan to save democracy.

Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu, Minister of State for Minorities Danish Ansari, MPs Neeraj Shekhar, Virendra Singh Mast and Ravindra Kushwaha were also present during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023