JD(U) MP and RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh shares stage with Yogi Adityanath in Ballia

Janata Dal (United) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Jai Prakash Nagar, the birthplace of socialist leader Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

The BJP and JD(U) parted ways again last year.

The JD(U) had reacted sharply to Harivansh's decision to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28 against the party's order.

Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 144 development projects worth Rs 3,638.25 crore along with Harivansh in Jai Prakash Nagar (Sitabadiyara) village located on Uttar Pradesh's border with Bihar.

Dr Vivek Prasad and Kaushik Singh from the family of Jayaprakash Narayan were also present on this occasion. Mentioning the works of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the chief minister said when democracy was being strangled in the country, there was a movement under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan to save democracy.

Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu, Minister of State for Minorities Danish Ansari, MPs Neeraj Shekhar, Virendra Singh Mast and Ravindra Kushwaha were also present during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)