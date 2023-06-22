Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: I warned China on using force against Taiwan

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:34 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday said he had warned China against using force to achieve territorial changes, particularly against Taiwan.

Scholz hosted a large Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang in the first face-to-face summit since the pandemic this week, at a time of rising geopolitical tensions between the West and China.

