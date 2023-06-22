Pakistan PM meets IMF managing director - statement
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:41 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible," the statement said.
