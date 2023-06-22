Left Menu

J-K: ITBP officer posted on Amarnath yatra duty dies

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 12:44 IST
J-K: ITBP officer posted on Amarnath yatra duty dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Indo Tibetan Border Police officer posted on Amarnath yatra duty died at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. ASI Madan Raj, 58, fell unconscious near the Baltal base camp for the Amarnath yatra on Wednesday night, a police official said.

Raj, a native of Uttarakhand, was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the official said.

Though the cause of his death was not known yet, death due to cardiac arrest -- triggered by lower oxygen concentration at high altitudes -- is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there for duty.

The 62-day yatra is scheduled to begin on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023