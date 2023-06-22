Left Menu

22 Indian fishermen arrested by SL Navy

PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 22-06-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 13:10 IST
22 Indian fishermen arrested by SL Navy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its waters, officials said.

The fishermen, reportedly hailing from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts were picked up from near Neduntheevu late on Wednesday and four boats were also seized.

They were later taken to Kankesanthurai for further legal action.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss slammed the arrest of the fishermen from the state.

In a tweet, he said an Indo-Lanka joint panel formed to discuss various matters including the fishermen issue should be convened immediately to find a lasting solution to the apprehension of Indian fishers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023