Sweden's prosecutor reserves right to classify Nord Stream investigation materials -RIA

Sweden's prosecutor's office reserves the right to classify material from its investigation into last year's sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's RIA news agency cited it as saying on Thursday.

If the investigation is dropped and no conclusions are made, materials will not be made public, RIA reported.

Russia has unsuccessfully demanded access to investigations by Sweden and other countries into the blasts that severely damaged the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea.

