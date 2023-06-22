Left Menu

Veterinary doctor shot dead in Kurukshetra by relative

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 22-06-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 13:32 IST
Veterinary doctor shot dead in Kurukshetra by relative
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A veterinary doctor was shot dead allegedly by his relative here on Thursday in a marital dispute, police said.

Chandreshwar Saini allegedly killed his brother-in-law Dr Rajan Chaudhary, aged about 50, after a heated argument at his home.

Saini's wife Kusum, 45, too was seriously injured in the incident.

According to Pipli Police Station SHO Nirmal Singh, Saini and his wife, Kusum, were not going along well which had forced her to move out and live with her sister -- the wife of Rajan.

On Thursday about 7.20 am, Saini went to Rajan's house and fired a shot at his wife and then at Rajan when he tried to intervene in the matter.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where Rajan was declared dead, and Kusum was referred to PGI-Chandigarh in a serious condition.

The SHO said a case of murder has been registered against Saini and the matter is being probed with the help of CCTVs in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023