Veterinary doctor shot dead in Kurukshetra by relative

A veterinary doctor was shot dead allegedly by his relative here on Thursday in a marital dispute, police said.

Chandreshwar Saini allegedly killed his brother-in-law Dr Rajan Chaudhary, aged about 50, after a heated argument at his home.

Saini's wife Kusum, 45, too was seriously injured in the incident.

According to Pipli Police Station SHO Nirmal Singh, Saini and his wife, Kusum, were not going along well which had forced her to move out and live with her sister -- the wife of Rajan.

On Thursday about 7.20 am, Saini went to Rajan's house and fired a shot at his wife and then at Rajan when he tried to intervene in the matter.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where Rajan was declared dead, and Kusum was referred to PGI-Chandigarh in a serious condition.

The SHO said a case of murder has been registered against Saini and the matter is being probed with the help of CCTVs in the area.

