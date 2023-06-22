President Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to the Nursing professionals at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 22, 2023).

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in the year 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services rendered by the nurses and nursing professionals to the society.

(With Inputs from PIB)