Tragic Lift Accident: Politics and Accountability at R G Kar Medical College

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to the death of 40-year-old Arup Bandyopadhyay inside a lift. The post-mortem report, released around midnight by Kolkata Police, indicated multiple traumatic injuries as the cause of death.

Bandyopadhyay, a resident of Dum Dum, had been visiting the hospital for his son's treatment when he became trapped in the elevator at the trauma care centre building. The hospital superintendent confirmed that no operator was present, and the incident is under thorough investigation to uncover the exact sequence of events.

The victim's father has accused hospital authorities of gross negligence and lodged a formal police complaint. The post-mortem findings revealed that Bandyopadhyay sustained 'polytrauma,' including a compressed chest wall and multiple fractures. The case has now been taken over by the homicide section of the Kolkata Police, while the incident has also sparked political tension, with opposition leaders blaming administrative failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)