UK Greenlights US Base Use for Strikes on Iranian Missile Sites
The British government has authorized the U.S. to use military bases in the UK for strikes on Iranian missile sites. This decision follows meetings on Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement aims to support defensive operations in the contested region, though opposition remains widespread in Britain.
The British government has given the go-ahead for the United States to use UK military bases for operations targeting Iranian missile sites. This measure is part of broader efforts to address Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade passage.
A statement from Downing Street outlined the British ministers' discussions focusing on the regional conflict's escalation and highlighted that the U.S. would engage in defensive operations aimed at neutralizing threats to shipping lanes.
Despite Prime Minister Starmer's initial hesitance, citing legal concerns, he conceded after Iranian attacks on Middle Eastern allies, allowing the use of RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia bases. President Trump, however, criticized the UK's delay, calling for more substantial support. Public opinion in Britain remains largely against entering the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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