Eastern Cape rhino poaching gang sentenced to imprisonment

A six-man rhino poaching gang has been sentenced to imprisonment for terms ranging between 16 and 20 years after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of rhino horn and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The six men, who were sentenced in the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Makhanda, are Francis Chitiyo, Trymore Chauke, Meshack Chauke, Simba Masinge, Nhamo Muyambo and Abraham Moyane.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Luxolo Tyali, said the men were arrested in 2018 after they conspired to commit rhino poaching in the Makhanda area.

“They obtained an unlicensed 375 caliber hunting rifle, which was fitted with a silencer to suppress gunshot sounds to avoid detection during their illegal hunt. On the afternoon of their arrest, the six travelled in two vehicles towards the Makhanda area, where there are numerous game reserves housing populations of rhino.

“Before they reached their destination, one of the vehicles suffered a mechanical breakdown. They were stopped by members of the rhino poaching task team of the police patrolling the N2 highway, while towing the other vehicle. Inside the vehicles, two axes, knives and cellphones were discovered. The disassembled hunting rifle was found concealed in the tailgate of one of the vehicles,” Tyali said.

Following their arrest and conviction, five of the men escaped but were rearrested.

“While the gang was in custody, no rhino poaching incidents were reported in the Eastern Cape. However, since the escape of the five, 13 rhino were poached during the first three months of 2023.

“Investigations to establish the involvement of the gang in the said poachings are being conducted and further charges will be brought in the subsequent trial if they are linked. Delivering the sentence, the court noted that it was more than a coincidence that when the gang was in custody, there were no poaching incidents in the Eastern Cape,” Tyali said.

Meanwhile in Mpumalanga, the Skukuza Regional Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to 32 years imprisonment for rhino poaching related activities.

This after the man, Freedom Ndlovu, was convicted on charges of trespassing at the Skukuza National Park, three counts of rhino killings, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, conspiracy to commit an offence, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of ammunition.

NPA regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa, said Ndlovu and two other accused were arrested in 2016 after rangers at the park received a tipoff about poachers in the area.

“[The rangers] went to the alleged scene and found Alberto Valoyi , Fanwell Ndobe and Freedom Siyabonga Ndlovu in possession of a hunting rifle, ammunition, six fresh rhino horns and an axe. They were all subsequently arrested. Ndobe and Ndlovu absconded after the court granted them bail, and Valoyi was convicted and sentenced.

“Later, Ndlovu was rearrested, but his co-accused Ndobe is still at large,” Nyuswa said.

