Left Menu

Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 'Shopian rape' case

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:14 IST
Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 'Shopian rape' case
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated services of two doctors for allegedly ''actively working'' with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 ''Shopian rape'' case, officials here said.

Two women, Asiya and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel.

The case brought Kashmir to a standstill for 42 days. The situation improved only after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started investigating the matter. During the probe, it was found that the two women were never raped.

The two doctors, Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, stand dismissed from service for actively working with Pakistan and hatching a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died by accidental drowning on May 29, 2009, the officials said.

The ultimate aim of the two doctors was to create disaffection against the Indian state by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023