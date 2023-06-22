Two J-K doctors dismissed for fabricating evidence in 2009 'Shopian rape' case

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday terminated services of two doctors for allegedly ''actively working'' with Pakistan-based groups and fabricating evidence in the 2009 ''Shopian rape'' case, officials here said.

Two women, Asiya and Neelofar, were found dead in a stream in Shopian on May 30, 2009, leading to allegations that they were raped and murdered by security personnel.

The case brought Kashmir to a standstill for 42 days. The situation improved only after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started investigating the matter. During the probe, it was found that the two women were never raped.

The two doctors, Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo, stand dismissed from service for actively working with Pakistan and hatching a conspiracy with its assets within Kashmir to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died by accidental drowning on May 29, 2009, the officials said.

The ultimate aim of the two doctors was to create disaffection against the Indian state by falsely accusing the security forces of rape and murder, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)