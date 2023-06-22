Left Menu

State poll panel chief cannot be removed based on whims and fancies: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ruled out the possibility of removing the State Election Commissioner SEC, Rajiva Sinha, following Governor C V Ananda Bose returning his joining report to the state government and said the state has never witnessed such a peaceful poll process.Banerjee asserted that the removal of the SEC is a cumbersome process and must be done through impeachment.SEC cannot be removed just like that.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:43 IST
State poll panel chief cannot be removed based on whims and fancies: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ruled out the possibility of removing the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Rajiva Sinha, following Governor C V Ananda Bose returning his joining report to the state government and said the state has never witnessed such a peaceful poll process.

Banerjee asserted that the removal of the SEC is a “cumbersome process” and must be done through impeachment.

“SEC cannot be removed just like that. He was appointed after the Governor approved it. He cannot be removed just at the drop of a hat. The removal process is quite cumbersome, just like removing judges through impeachment,” she said.

Her remarks come a day after the Governor “returned” the joining report of Sinha to the state government on Wednesday. The development comes ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls.

“Never ever has the poll process in Bengal been so peaceful. It is cadres of our party who have been killed. There have been some incidents in three to four booths,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023