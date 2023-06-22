State poll panel chief cannot be removed based on whims and fancies: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ruled out the possibility of removing the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Rajiva Sinha, following Governor C V Ananda Bose returning his joining report to the state government and said the state has never witnessed such a peaceful poll process.

Banerjee asserted that the removal of the SEC is a “cumbersome process” and must be done through impeachment.

“SEC cannot be removed just like that. He was appointed after the Governor approved it. He cannot be removed just at the drop of a hat. The removal process is quite cumbersome, just like removing judges through impeachment,” she said.

Her remarks come a day after the Governor “returned” the joining report of Sinha to the state government on Wednesday. The development comes ahead of the July 8 panchayat polls.

“Never ever has the poll process in Bengal been so peaceful. It is cadres of our party who have been killed. There have been some incidents in three to four booths,” she said.

