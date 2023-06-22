Man shoots himself dead in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

A man allegedly shot himself dead at his house in Naswal village here on Thursday morning with his wife claiming that he was mentally unstable, police said. According to the wife, Manohar, a tractor driver, had attempted to consume poison two weeks ago, they said.

She told police that on Thursday morning she was busy with household chores when she heard a gunshot in a room and found her husband dead.

Manohar is survived by his wife, mother, a son and a daughter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrapal Singh said the victim was mentally unwell and investigations are underway.

