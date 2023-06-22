Left Menu

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 22-06-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 15:51 IST
Man shoots himself dead in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A man allegedly shot himself dead at his house in Naswal village here on Thursday morning with his wife claiming that he was mentally unstable, police said. According to the wife, Manohar, a tractor driver, had attempted to consume poison two weeks ago, they said.

She told police that on Thursday morning she was busy with household chores when she heard a gunshot in a room and found her husband dead.

Manohar is survived by his wife, mother, a son and a daughter.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrapal Singh said the victim was mentally unwell and investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

