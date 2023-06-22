Law applies to everyone, regardless of their status or background: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern on Thursday over orchestrated efforts by certain forces that aim to spread false narratives that are detrimental to the country.

While acknowledging that the number of such individuals is small, he emphasised the need to remain vigilant.

Dhankhar raised concerns about those who protest against being summoned by law-enforcement agencies, emphasising that no one is exempt from the law. He said a clear message has been given in the last few years that the law applies to everyone, regardless of their status or background.

''I can tell you that these (protests on streets in response to legal issues) changes are taking place in the last few years. No one is above the law. The long arm of law will reach you. Some people in the country have taken to themselves that 'we are above law'.

''If 'X' is summoned by a regulatory agency, how can you take to the streets ...,'' Dhankhar said at the convocation of the Jammu University here.

Asserting that there is zero tolerance to corruption, he said everyone will be accountable to law.

''Stakeholders in corruption will get all forces together to get an escape route. The good thing is that all their escape routes have been plugged. There is zero tolerance for corruption. The message is loud and clear. You may be anyone or having any identity or lineage, you are accountable to law. The mechanism is transparent and accountable and effective,'' he said.

Referring to an episode involving Time magazine about ChatGTP, the vice president stressed that if the silent majority chooses to remain silent, their voice may be silenced forever.

He urged all citizens to actively embrace nationalism and not underestimate the gravity of these sinister designs that seek to undermine India's growth story. Protecting the country's progress from impediments is of utmost importance, he added.

''It is ironic that false narratives are set afloat in an orchestrated manner by forces that are inimical to this country. Some of us do not take it seriously. Their number is small. I was enthused by what the lieutenant governor (of Jammu and Kashmir) said about Time magazine. I will reflect on another episode focussed on Time magazine. It was a cover story. If the silent majority decides to remain silent, it may be silenced forever,'' he said.

Dhankhar appealed to people to use their mind, activate their nationalism and not to take lightly these erroneous designs communicated in a sinister manner to run down India's growth story. ''We cannot allow it to be impeded,'' he said.

The vice president underscored the country's remarkable achievements and called upon the citizens to take pride in its accomplishments.

Emphasising the country's rising stature as the mother of the oldest democracy, he expressed his belief that India's progress is unstoppable.

He encouraged everyone to make their voices heard, particularly during times when global events shape the world like never before. He expressed concern over a small faction of individuals attempting to tarnish and demean the nation's institutions, stressing the importance of addressing such behaviour.

''Our rise is unstoppable. I urge and call on you to take pride in our achievements when all is going well and the world looks toward the leader of the biggest democracy, which is the mother of world democracies. These are the days when we have to make our voice clear to the world,'' he said.

Without naming anyone, Dhankhar said, ''It is a cause of concern and worry when some of us, a small category of people, try to tarnish, demean and decry our institutions. How can we ignore it? We cannot allow historic achievements to be run down.''

