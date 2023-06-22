Left Menu

Yellen says it's ''critical'' to maintain US-China ties after Biden's ''dictator'' remarks

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 17:20 IST
Yellen says it's ''critical'' to maintain US-China ties after Biden's ''dictator'' remarks
  • Country:
  • France

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that it's "critical" the US and China maintain a relationship so they can "work together" on global challenges, coming just after President Joe Biden's remarks calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator" drew condemnation from Beijing.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Yellen said that "with respect to the comments, I think President Biden and I both believe it's critical to maintain communication ... to clear up misperceptions, miscalculations. We need to work together where possible.'' "But we have disagreements, and we are also forthright in recognising we do have disagreements," she added.

Yellen has recently advocated for improving relations between the US and China, arguing cooperation is needed for the sake of maintaining global stability.

Biden's remarks at a fundraiser on Tuesday, when he also said China had "real economic difficulties", opened a new rift just after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing.

The trip sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning condemned Biden's unusually pointed comments as "extremely absurd and irresponsible".

Speaking as a two-day gathering gets underway in Paris on improving the global financial response to climate change and poverty, Yellen said that "I'm certainly pleased to see China participating in this summit.'' Chinese Premier Li Qiang was among the dozens of heads of state and government, world finance officials and activists who converged on the French capital on Thursday to discuss ways of reforming the global financial system and address debt, climate change and poverty crises, especially for developing nations.

''I believe it's important, as President Biden does, that the world's two largest economies are … working together in addressing global challenges," Yellen said.

She also emphasised that debt restructuring was a US priority.

As a growing number of countries struggle with unsustainable debt aggravated by the fallout from climate change, Yellen encouraged all creditors to enter into negotiations to make the burden sustainable. China is the world's biggest government lender.

Citing Zambia, the southern African country she visited in January, Yellen said she was "encouraged by progress" regarding debt negotiations and was hoping ''debt treatment can move forward soon". She did not provide details.

''Other urgent pending cases must also move forward quickly," she added, mentioning Ghana and Sri Lanka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA approves Eli Lilly-Boehringer's diabetes drugs for children and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; US FDA appr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023