PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 18:09 IST
President Murmu confers National Florence Nightingale Award
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conferred the National Florence Nightingale Award on Major General Smita Devrani and Brigadier Amita Devrani of the Military Nursing Service for 2022 and 2023 respectively, the Defence Ministry said.

The Devrani sisters, hailing from Kotdwar district of Uttarakhand, were awarded in recognition of their remarkable contribution and service for almost four decades, the ministry said in a statement.

The award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973, is given to recognise the meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.

Major General Smita Devrani was commissioned into the Military Nursing Service (MNS) in 1983.

Prior to assuming the current charge of Additional Director General of MNS on October 1 in 2021, she held various key clinical, staff and administrative appointments such as Principal Matron, Army Hospital (Research & Referral); Brigadier MNS, Headquarters (Central Command); Principal Matron, Command Hospital (Southern Command); and Director MNS (Administration).

Brigadier Amita Devrani was commissioned into the service in 1986. She assumed her present appointment of Brigadier MNS, Southern Command on September 1, 2021. She has earlier held various important positions such as Principal College of Nursing, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune; College of Nursing, Army Hospital, Research & Referral; and Vice Principal, College of Nursing, Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Asvini.

