Articles 35-A & 370 temporary provisions but lasted for 70 years: VP Dhankhar

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that Jammu & Kashmir is charting a new path of remarkable growth & development post abrogation of Articles 35-A & 370. The region’s integration into the national mainstream has paved the way for investments, development and improved governance, he maintained.

Addressing the Special Convocation Ceremony of the University of Jammu today, the Vice President underlined that Articles 35-A & 370 were put in the constitution as temporary provisions but lasted for 70 years. He also highlighted that the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar had declined to draft Article 370. “Personally for twenty years, I had been advocating the abrogation of article 35A and 370. It was an aberration… We are happy that now it is not there,” he added.

Shri Dhankhar noted that the region, unlike before, now has the prevalence of harmonious atmosphere and called it as the greatest homage to the life and mission of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee who laid down his life for building a strong & united India. Describing Dr. Mookerjee’s death in Srinagar jail as a momentous tragedy, the Vice President said that even though belatedly, we have realized his dream and Indians now do not face any restrictions in this part of their country.

Referring to the changes since abrogation of Art 370, VP said that 890 Central laws have been applied, over 200 State laws have been repealed & hundreds of laws have been modified to the benefit of the people of J&K. He also praised the improvement in infrastructure & connectivity in the Union Territory.

Describing India as the mother of democracy & world’s most functional democracy, Shri Dhankhar called upon every Indian to take pride in India’s achievements. “In every part of the world, you will find Indian genius spearheading the corporate and the institutions, making India proud and other countries respecting our talent,” he underlined.

He further said, “It is ironic that false narratives are set afloat in orchestrated manner to belittle this country. Some of us do not take this seriously.” Stressing that “if a silent majority decides to remain silent it will be silence forever,” Vice President appealed to all to not take lightly of pernicious designs to run down our growth story

Emphasising that no one is above the law & the long arm of law will reach everyone, Shri Dhankhar expressed happiness that all escape routes for the corrupt have been stopped. “There is zero tolerance for corruption. The message is now loud and clear; you may be anyone of any identity or any lineage, you are accountable to law,” he added.

Stating that the convocation ceremony holds a significant essence in one’s life, VP advised the students to never be under tension or stress and never be afraid of failure. He also praised the Lt. Governor of J&K for steering the UT to newer heights of development.

Dr. (Smt.) Sudesh Dhankhar, spouse of the Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, UT J&K, and Chancellor, University of Jammu, Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Hon’ble Lt. Governor, J&K Govt., and the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Jammu, Shri Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Higher Education, J&K Govt., Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof. Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, J&K Govt, faculty members, students and others were present.

