Left Menu

Sisi asks lenders for 'understanding' of economic pressures facing Egypt

Egypt's development partners should show understanding of the economic pressures it is under as it pursues development plans and tries to manage a growing debt burden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday. Egypt faces an increasingly tough task raising cash for foreign debt repayments after external borrowing quadrupled over the past eight years.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:29 IST
Sisi asks lenders for 'understanding' of economic pressures facing Egypt

Egypt's development partners should show understanding of the economic pressures it is under as it pursues development plans and tries to manage a growing debt burden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday. "Programs for renewables, water distillations, improving road networks and using electric transportation vehicles cost us major sums of money," Sisi told a finance summit in Paris.

A plan to manage debt was being implemented, but because of events over the past three years, Egypt and other countries "need our development partners to be understanding", Sisi said, referring to a period when Egypt suffered shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Sisi called for reforming the global financial infrastructure to promote sustainable development financing, including re-allocation of the International Monetary Fund's special drawing rights and suspending or cancelling the fund's additional fees in times of crisis.

The Egyptian president also appealed for more debt swaps, saying the Paris summit highlighted the importance of taking quick international decisions that prevent the outbreak of a major debt crisis. Egypt faces an increasingly tough task raising cash for foreign debt repayments after external borrowing quadrupled over the past eight years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023