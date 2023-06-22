Left Menu

Maha: Case registered against duo for assaulting two persons, opening fire

The police in Maharashtras Thane city have registered a case against two men for allegedly assaulting two persons and firing one round at them, an official said on Thursday.

Updated: 22-06-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:32 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against two men for allegedly assaulting two persons and firing one round at them, an official said on Thursday. No arrest has been made in the case yet.

The two accused arrived at the home of another person around 2 am on Monday over past enmity but did not find the latter.

The accused then injured the two persons present there with the butt of a revolver. They also fired one round at them though the bullet did not hit anyone, said inspector Pradip Patil of the MFC police station in Kalyan.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and the Arms Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

