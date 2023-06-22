MP's new IT, electronics manufacturing policy to be implemented in July, says minister

The Madhya Pradesh government's new policy to boost investment in information technology (IT) and electronics manufacturing is expected to be implemented in July, state minister Om Prakash Saklecha said on Thursday.

The draft policy has set a target of creating two lakh new jobs by attracting a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years in IT, Information Technology Enabled Services and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Saklecha told PTI.

The policy will lay special stress on providing clearances to entrepreneurs speedily along with government incentives for employment generation, the state science and technology minister said.

More than 70,000 persons have got permanent jobs in the IT sector in the state in the last 15 months, he said, adding that Indore is the largest IT centre in MP while investment was also rising in Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Officials said the draft policy has been submitted and suggestions have been sought from experts by June 28.

