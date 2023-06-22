Online fraud gang busted with 4 arrests in Faridabad

Four people of a gang were arrested allegedly for duping people promising to get them a Adani CNG pump dealership, police here said on Thursday.

Police have recovered Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, three mobiles, four SIM cards, seven fake ID cards, one laptop, and one computer from their possession, they said.

Abhishek Kumar, Bunty, Abhishek, and Vivek Thakur, all natives of Bihar, were arrested from Patna, Bihar, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Police first arrested Abhishek on June 11 and later at his instance rounded others in.

They are accused of defrauding a Ballabgarh resident named Vishal of Rs 13.62 lakh with a dealership offer, police said. Amit Yashvardhan, DCP, cyber crime, Ballabhgarh, said that the gang operated their fraud with three fake websites.

They would ask the target to fill an application form and thus would gather their details such as email, mobile number etc. ''By using the data, the accused sent fake documents bearing Adani Company's name to the target and would ask them to transfer money into their accounts offering them a dealership and different other services,'' Yashwardhan said.

Police found that Abhishek was earlier involved in a loan fraud in Hisar and had even gone to jail.

''We sent them into judicial custody today after producing them in a city court,'' the DCP added.

