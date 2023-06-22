Left Menu

PM Modi arrives at White House on maiden state visit to hold talks with President Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:41 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on his maiden state visit on Thursday to hold high-level talks with President Joe Biden, aimed at further boosting the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy and critical technologies.

Modi and Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks.

''Looking forward to today’s talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations,'' Modi tweeted minutes before his arrival at the White House.

This would be the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House a day earlier during which they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

Later Thursday, President Biden and the first lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests. Prime Minister Modi's visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

''This visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” the White House said on Wednesday.

''The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” it said.

According to the White House, the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as work together to confront common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.

