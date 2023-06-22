US adjourned Sudan talks on Wednesday because format not succeeding

The United States on Wednesday adjourned Sudan talks because the format was not succeeding in the way they wanted, U.S Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have brokered ceasefires between Sudan's warring army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at talks in Jeddah. Phee told a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on Thursday that the ceasefires have not been fully effective but have allowed the transmission of urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

