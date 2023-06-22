Punjab Police foil cross-border weapons smuggling bid

Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a cross-border weapons smuggling bid after recovering four pistols from an area in Kakkar village in Amritsar.

A team of the Counter Intelligence carried out a search operation in the area of Kakkar in Lopoke and recovered four .30 bore pistols along with magazines from a field following secret information regarding cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition, Additional IG of Counter Intelligence (CI), Punjab Police, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said.

He said it seems that the consignment was delivered via a drone but could not be retrieved due to heightened activities of the BSF and the state police.

Investigation is underway to identify the sender and retriever of the consignment, he added.

A case has been registered in this regard at police station, State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, a official statement quoted Mann as saying.

It is the third such cross-border weapons smuggling module busted by the Amritsar Counter Intelligence in less than a week, taking the total recovery of weapons to 11 pistols along with ammunition, the statement said.

Earlier on June 16, the CI Amritsar had arrested Rajinder Kumar alias Ghudi, Jagjit Singh, Inderjit Singh alias Malhi and Jashandeep Singh alias Boora, all residents of Amritsar, after recovering four pistols from their possession.

Similarly, on June 19, a person, identified as Rajan Singh of Patti, Tarn Taran, was arrested with three .32 bore pistols along with ammunition.

