Left Menu

Punjab Police foil cross-border weapons smuggling bid

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:35 IST
Punjab Police foil cross-border weapons smuggling bid
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a cross-border weapons smuggling bid after recovering four pistols from an area in Kakkar village in Amritsar.

A team of the Counter Intelligence carried out a search operation in the area of Kakkar in Lopoke and recovered four .30 bore pistols along with magazines from a field following secret information regarding cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition, Additional IG of Counter Intelligence (CI), Punjab Police, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said.

He said it seems that the consignment was delivered via a drone but could not be retrieved due to heightened activities of the BSF and the state police.

Investigation is underway to identify the sender and retriever of the consignment, he added.

A case has been registered in this regard at police station, State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, a official statement quoted Mann as saying.

It is the third such cross-border weapons smuggling module busted by the Amritsar Counter Intelligence in less than a week, taking the total recovery of weapons to 11 pistols along with ammunition, the statement said.

Earlier on June 16, the CI Amritsar had arrested Rajinder Kumar alias Ghudi, Jagjit Singh, Inderjit Singh alias Malhi and Jashandeep Singh alias Boora, all residents of Amritsar, after recovering four pistols from their possession.

Similarly, on June 19, a person, identified as Rajan Singh of Patti, Tarn Taran, was arrested with three .32 bore pistols along with ammunition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023