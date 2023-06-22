Left Menu

Jaipur councillors demanding official's suspension call off protest

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:53 IST
Jaipur councillors demanding official's suspension call off protest
Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation mayor and councillors on Thursday called off their protest, demanding the suspension of an officer for alleged misbehaviour, for 10 days.

Led by Mayor Munesh Gurjar, the councillors were protesting against Additional Commissioner Rajendra Verma since June 16 after he allegedly refused to clear a file related to sanitation work and misbehaved with them.

Verma has rejected the allegations.

The announcement was made hours after the protesters met Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who assured them of resolving the matter.

''We met Randhawa and he assured us to look into the matter. After his assurance and in view of upcoming Eid festival, we have suspended the sit-in for 10-days,” Gurjar said.

Gurjar and some of the councillors met Randhawa at the party's war room here.

Prior to the meeting with the protesting councillors, Randhawa met Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and MLA Amin Kagzi at the Pradesh Congress Committee office and held discussions over the issue.

After the meeting, Khachariyawas told reporters that the protesters were ''family members'' of the Congress party and the issue would be resolved soon.

