YouTuber booked for objectionable remarks made at public event

Malappuram, June 22 (PTI): A Kerala-based youtuber has been booked for publicly making allegedly objectionable remarks and creating a traffic block on a busy road in connection with the inauguration of a local shop in this northern district, police said.

Based on the complaint of a local public activist, a case was registered against Youtuber 'Thoppi', who has a large number of followers on social media platforms.

The original name of the accused is Nihad, and he is a native of Kannur district.

His YouTube channel has lakhs of subscribers, especially children.

As per the complaint, the youtuber had caused a traffic congestion for hours on the busy road in Valanchery here recently. According to police, a large number of people, especially youths and teenagers, had turned up for the programme.

''The youtuber is also accused of using obcene words while singing songs and making objectionable remarks during the programme,'' a police officer told PTI.

The case was registered under various sections of the IPC for causing a traffic jam and for publicly using objectionable words, he said.

Police said the youtuber is currently in Kochi and has been asked to come here soon for questioning.

