Left Menu

Delhi-based jeweller receives extortion call

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:14 IST
Delhi-based jeweller receives extortion call
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi-based jeweller was allegedly threatened by an unknown person, who demanded extortion of Rs 22 lakh from him, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said they received a complaint on Thursday regarding the threat call to one Pulkit Jain.

The complainant stated that on Wednesday, a person called him on WhatsApp and threatened him while demanding extortion of Rs 22 lakh, he added.

Thereafter, numerous random calls, WhatsApp messages and voice messages were made to him for extortion from the same number. Jain is a businessman who runs a jewellery shop, the officer said.

On receipt of the complaint, a case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station and further investigation is being conducted, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023