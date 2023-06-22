Delhi-based jeweller receives extortion call

A Delhi-based jeweller was allegedly threatened by an unknown person, who demanded extortion of Rs 22 lakh from him, police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said they received a complaint on Thursday regarding the threat call to one Pulkit Jain.

The complainant stated that on Wednesday, a person called him on WhatsApp and threatened him while demanding extortion of Rs 22 lakh, he added.

Thereafter, numerous random calls, WhatsApp messages and voice messages were made to him for extortion from the same number. Jain is a businessman who runs a jewellery shop, the officer said.

On receipt of the complaint, a case has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station and further investigation is being conducted, police added.

