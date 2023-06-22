Maha: Gutkha worth Rs 87 lakh seized from truck in Nashik

Illegal gutkha worth Rs 87 lakh was seized in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik on Thursday, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a container truck going from Delhi to Bhiwandi near Mumbai was stopped and a search yielded illegal gutkha worth Rs 87 lakh, he said.

In the last 15 days, gutkha worth Rs 1.32 crore has been seized and 90 persons arrested in several cases under the jurisdiction of Nashik rural police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)