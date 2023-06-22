Left Menu

Upset with his business partners, Rajasthan man ends life

Upset with his business partners, a man allegedly died by suicide in the Galta Gate police station area of Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Abid Khan 40, a resident of Badanpura.Police said Khan was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital by his family members after he consumed poison on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 21:37 IST
Upset with his business partners, a man allegedly died by suicide in the Galta Gate police station area of Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Abid Khan (40), a resident of Badanpura.

Police said Khan was rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital by his family members after he consumed poison on Wednesday. He died during treatment. Before taking the extreme step, Khan had made a video in which he accused his business partners of harassing him. A suicide note was also recovered from his pocket.

The police said the body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Latif, Ansar and Zakir and the matter is being investigated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

